Sangam India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 488.90 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.90 crore in March 2019 up 13.9% from Rs. 429.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 down 93.81% from Rs. 25.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.60 crore in March 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 42.52 crore in March 2018.

Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2018.

Sangam India shares closed at 59.75 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.27% over the last 12 months.