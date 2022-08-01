Sangam India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore, up 73.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore in June 2022 up 73.82% from Rs. 410.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2022 up 297.13% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.83 crore in June 2022 up 91.15% from Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 266.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.60% returns over the last 6 months and 96.61% over the last 12 months.