 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sangam India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore, up 73.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore in June 2022 up 73.82% from Rs. 410.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2022 up 297.13% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.83 crore in June 2022 up 91.15% from Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 266.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.60% returns over the last 6 months and 96.61% over the last 12 months.

Sangam (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 713.28 746.35 410.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 713.28 746.35 410.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 425.25 416.59 241.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.20 10.49 10.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.88 -3.88 -46.76
Power & Fuel 79.15 68.81 49.20
Employees Cost 54.94 53.21 43.43
Depreciation 18.50 14.98 19.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.44 93.36 63.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.68 92.79 30.10
Other Income 4.65 -0.78 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.33 92.01 31.89
Interest 14.29 11.23 11.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.04 80.78 20.35
Exceptional Items -- -12.29 --
P/L Before Tax 65.04 68.49 20.35
Tax 12.54 14.94 7.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.50 53.55 13.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.50 53.55 13.22
Equity Share Capital 43.42 43.42 43.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 15.16 3.04
Diluted EPS 11.86 15.08 3.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 15.08 3.04
Diluted EPS 11.86 12.27 3.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sangam (India) #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.