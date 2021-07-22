Sangam India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 410.36 crore, up 276.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.36 crore in June 2021 up 276.55% from Rs. 108.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021 up 141.09% from Rs. 32.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021 up 444.65% from Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.16 in June 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 142.10 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.21% returns over the last 6 months and 148.64% over the last 12 months.