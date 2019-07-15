Sangam India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 456.62 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.62 crore in June 2019 down 3.56% from Rs. 473.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2019 down 74.16% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.76 crore in June 2019 down 5.6% from Rs. 43.18 crore in June 2018.

Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2018.

Sangam India shares closed at 50.40 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.39% over the last 12 months.