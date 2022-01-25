Sangam India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 646.13 crore, up 47.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 646.13 crore in December 2021 up 47.44% from Rs. 438.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.65 crore in December 2021 up 482.78% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021 up 79.46% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 386.75 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 199.11% returns over the last 6 months and 357.69% over the last 12 months.