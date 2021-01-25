Sangam India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 438.23 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.23 crore in December 2020 down 0.15% from Rs. 438.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2020 up 30.03% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2020 up 3.3% from Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2019.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2019.

Sangam India shares closed at 88.40 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.28% returns over the last 6 months and 48.57% over the last 12 months.