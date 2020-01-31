Sangam India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore in December 2019 down 0.33% from Rs. 440.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2019 up 3500% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2019 up 27.01% from Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2018.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2018.

Sangam India shares closed at 59.00 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.79% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.