Sangam India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 738.11 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 738.11 crore in March 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 497.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.83 crore in March 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in March 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 284.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 180.91% over the last 12 months.

Sangam (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 738.11 649.80 497.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 738.11 649.80 497.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 416.59 362.64 275.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.61 3.87 0.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.07 -7.71 -15.72
Power & Fuel -- -- 53.40
Employees Cost 51.60 53.06 48.97
Depreciation 14.94 17.99 19.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.75 160.79 61.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.69 59.16 54.08
Other Income -0.80 2.64 5.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.89 61.80 59.15
Interest 11.22 13.00 14.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.67 48.80 45.15
Exceptional Items -12.29 -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.38 48.80 45.15
Tax 14.23 5.06 11.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.15 43.74 33.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.15 43.74 33.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.15 43.74 33.54
Equity Share Capital 43.42 43.42 43.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.31 10.07 8.30
Diluted EPS 12.24 10.07 8.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.31 10.07 8.30
Diluted EPS 12.24 10.07 8.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

