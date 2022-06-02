Sangam India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 738.11 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.11 crore in March 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 497.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2022 up 61.45% from Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.83 crore in March 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in March 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 284.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 180.91% over the last 12 months.