Sangam India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 497.42 crore, up 23.89% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.42 crore in March 2021 up 23.89% from Rs. 401.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2021 up 861.03% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021 up 75.74% from Rs. 44.60 crore in March 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2020.

Close

Sangam India shares closed at 84.75 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.91% returns over the last 6 months and 117.59% over the last 12 months.

Sangam (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations497.42440.25401.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations497.42440.25401.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials275.09212.39224.08
Purchase of Traded Goods0.918.310.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.7235.57-21.71
Power & Fuel53.40----
Employees Cost48.9742.1045.11
Depreciation19.2320.3320.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.46100.08109.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0821.4723.45
Other Income5.072.581.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1524.0524.53
Interest14.0011.8117.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.1512.247.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.1512.247.04
Tax11.614.813.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.547.433.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.547.433.49
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.547.433.49
Equity Share Capital43.4243.4239.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.301.880.89
Diluted EPS8.301.880.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.301.880.89
Diluted EPS8.301.880.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sangam (India) #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: May 6, 2021 12:43 pm

