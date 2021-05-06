Sangam India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 497.42 crore, up 23.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.42 crore in March 2021 up 23.89% from Rs. 401.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2021 up 861.03% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021 up 75.74% from Rs. 44.60 crore in March 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 84.75 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.91% returns over the last 6 months and 117.59% over the last 12 months.