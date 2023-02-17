 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sangam India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 649.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 79.79 crore in December 2021.

Sangam (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 605.00 709.32 649.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 605.00 709.32 649.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 371.30 388.80 362.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 20.62 3.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.85 -17.87 -7.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.06 59.50 53.06
Depreciation 25.12 22.05 17.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.00 179.60 160.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.74 56.62 59.16
Other Income 3.89 3.09 2.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.63 59.71 61.80
Interest 13.41 16.44 13.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.22 43.27 48.80
Exceptional Items -4.81 -3.21 --
P/L Before Tax 19.41 40.06 48.80
Tax 1.86 9.73 5.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.55 30.33 43.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.55 30.33 43.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.55 30.33 43.74
Equity Share Capital 45.05 45.05 43.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 6.95 10.07
Diluted EPS 3.91 6.82 10.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 6.95 10.07
Diluted EPS 3.91 6.82 10.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited