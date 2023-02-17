Sangam India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 649.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 79.79 crore in December 2021.