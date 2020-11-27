Sangam Health Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in September 2020 down 52.7% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020 down 379.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 89.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.