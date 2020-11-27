Sangam Health Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 52.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam Health Care Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in September 2020 down 52.7% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020 down 379.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 89.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.
|Sangam Health Care Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.15
|3.07
|6.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.15
|3.07
|6.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|1.36
|2.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.89
|0.70
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.46
|1.23
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.70
|1.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|14.86
|14.86
|14.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.31
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.31
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.31
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.31
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm