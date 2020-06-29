Sangam Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 18.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam Health Care Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in March 2020 down 18.13% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 up 176.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020 down 280.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
Sangam Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2019.
|Sangam Health Care Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.96
|6.09
|4.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.96
|6.09
|4.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.73
|3.12
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|-0.23
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|2.33
|1.70
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.43
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.82
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|-0.38
|-0.86
|Other Income
|-3.14
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.38
|-0.82
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.38
|-0.82
|Exceptional Items
|2.92
|--
|0.43
|P/L Before Tax
|1.06
|-0.38
|-0.39
|Tax
|0.64
|--
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|-0.38
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|-0.38
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|14.86
|14.86
|14.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|-0.02
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|-0.02
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|-0.02
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|-0.02
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am