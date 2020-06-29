Sangam Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 18.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in March 2020 down 18.13% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 up 176.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020 down 280.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Sangam Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2019.