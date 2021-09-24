Sangam Health Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 85.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2021 down 85.12% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 17.63% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.