Sangam Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 62.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in December 2020 down 62.91% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020 down 648.55% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020 down 5100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.