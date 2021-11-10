Sangal Papers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore, up 63.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore in September 2021 up 63.18% from Rs. 22.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 down 143.02% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021 down 83.96% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2020.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 101.70 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.97% returns over the last 6 months and 23.35% over the last 12 months.