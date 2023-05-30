Sangal Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.76 crore, up 54.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.76 crore in March 2023 up 54.76% from Rs. 38.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 4.37% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

Sangal Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.64 in March 2022.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 155.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 57.29% over the last 12 months.