Sangal Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in March 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 35.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 38.59% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 93.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.06% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.