English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sangal Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.57 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangal Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.89% from Rs. 52.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 50.91% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2023 down 31.95% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Sangal Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.21 in June 2022.

    Sangal Papers shares closed at 148.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and 36.01% over the last 12 months.

    Sangal Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.5759.7652.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.5759.7652.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.2852.9248.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.810.35-3.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.052.241.99
    Depreciation0.440.490.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.892.722.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.721.002.52
    Other Income0.150.430.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.861.423.00
    Interest0.600.600.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.270.822.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.270.822.61
    Tax0.360.200.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.910.621.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.910.621.86
    Equity Share Capital1.311.311.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.984.7714.21
    Diluted EPS6.984.7714.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.984.7714.21
    Diluted EPS6.984.7714.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Sangal Papers
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!