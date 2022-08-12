Sangal Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.12 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.12 crore in June 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 39.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 up 72.45% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 14.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2021.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 114.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.