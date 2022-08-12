 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sangal Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.12 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangal Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.12 crore in June 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 39.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 up 72.45% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 14.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2021.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 114.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.

Sangal Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.12 38.62 39.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.12 38.62 39.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.45 33.11 34.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.12 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.55 -0.01 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.99 1.93 1.90
Depreciation 0.38 0.38 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.34 1.97 2.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.52 1.12 1.46
Other Income 0.48 0.34 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.00 1.45 1.60
Interest 0.39 0.41 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.61 1.05 1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.61 1.05 1.22
Tax 0.75 0.20 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.86 0.85 1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.86 0.85 1.08
Equity Share Capital 1.31 1.31 1.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.21 6.64 8.27
Diluted EPS 14.21 6.64 8.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.21 6.64 8.27
Diluted EPS 14.21 6.64 8.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
