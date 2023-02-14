Sangal Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 71.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.63% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.