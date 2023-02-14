Sangal Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 71.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.63% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 186.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.52% returns over the last 6 months and 113.91% over the last 12 months.