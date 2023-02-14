English
    Sangal Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangal Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore in December 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 71.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.63% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.

    Sangal Papers shares closed at 186.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.52% returns over the last 6 months and 113.91% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.8455.3839.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.8455.3839.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.6448.1934.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.161.451.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.082.051.99
    Depreciation0.360.360.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.162.531.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.770.61
    Other Income0.580.530.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.021.300.69
    Interest0.520.430.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.490.870.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.490.870.31
    Tax0.140.320.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.550.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.550.21
    Equity Share Capital1.311.311.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.694.231.57
    Diluted EPS2.694.231.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.694.231.57
    Diluted EPS2.694.231.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
