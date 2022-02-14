Sangal Papers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.71 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.71 crore in December 2021 up 24.32% from Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 51.5% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 18.55% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Sangal Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2020.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 90.90 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.10% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.