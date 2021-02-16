Sangal Papers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore, down 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore in December 2020 down 0.08% from Rs. 31.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 67.6% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020 down 45.85% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

Sangal Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.99 in December 2019.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 70.70 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.97% over the last 12 months.