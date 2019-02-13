Sangal Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.71 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.71 crore in December 2018 up 18.63% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2018 up 262.97% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018 up 59.26% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.

Sangal Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2017.

Sangal Papers shares closed at 199.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 43.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.48% over the last 12 months.