Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore, up 100.25% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore in March 2022 up 100.25% from Rs. 357.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.52 crore in March 2022 up 232.14% from Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.25 crore in March 2022 up 66.63% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2021.

Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 261.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 78.77 in March 2021.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 3,576.45 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.67% returns over the last 6 months and 132.10% over the last 12 months.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 716.24 491.77 357.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 716.24 491.77 357.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 310.00 235.75 100.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.39 -39.88 -1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.35 26.33 28.24
Depreciation 18.57 12.57 11.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.47 78.78 95.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.46 178.22 123.60
Other Income 12.22 6.68 5.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.68 184.90 129.50
Interest 8.95 9.27 8.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.73 175.63 121.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 206.73 175.63 121.06
Tax -28.79 66.77 50.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 235.52 108.86 70.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 235.52 108.86 70.91
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 261.63 120.93 78.77
Diluted EPS 261.63 120.93 78.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 261.63 120.93 78.77
Diluted EPS 261.63 120.93 78.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

