Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore, up 100.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 716.24 crore in March 2022 up 100.25% from Rs. 357.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.52 crore in March 2022 up 232.14% from Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.25 crore in March 2022 up 66.63% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2021.

Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 261.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 78.77 in March 2021.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 3,576.45 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.67% returns over the last 6 months and 132.10% over the last 12 months.