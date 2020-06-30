Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore, down 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore in March 2020 down 11.74% from Rs. 135.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.73 crore in March 2020 up 133.08% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2020 down 15.92% from Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2019.

Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 50.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 22.42 in March 2019.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 571.90 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.39% returns over the last 6 months and -27.10% over the last 12 months.