Sandur Manganes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 135.45 crore, down 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.45 crore in March 2019 down 27.74% from Rs. 187.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2019 down 50.14% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2019 down 54.96% from Rs. 64.86 crore in March 2018.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 44.98 in March 2018.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 926.75 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -11.55% over the last 12 months.