    Sandur Manganes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.53 crore, down 44.37% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

    Net Sales at Rs 362.53 crore in June 2023 down 44.37% from Rs. 651.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2023 up 17.79% from Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2022.

    Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 14.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2022.

    Sandur Manganes shares closed at 1,342.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 57.98% over the last 12 months.

    Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations362.53607.71651.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations362.53607.71651.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.95159.71535.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.3535.15-50.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7634.3926.90
    Depreciation14.1916.2616.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.57143.1883.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.71219.0239.84
    Other Income18.3216.5612.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.03235.5852.13
    Interest5.636.906.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.40228.6845.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.40228.6845.27
    Tax16.6054.7111.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.80173.9733.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.80173.9733.79
    Equity Share Capital27.0127.019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0464.4212.60
    Diluted EPS14.0464.4212.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0464.4212.60
    Diluted EPS14.0464.4212.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

