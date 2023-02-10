Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore, down 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.12% from Rs. 491.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in December 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 108.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.13% from Rs. 197.47 crore in December 2021.