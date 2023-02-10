 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore, down 21.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

Net Sales at Rs 387.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.12% from Rs. 491.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in December 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 108.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.13% from Rs. 197.47 crore in December 2021.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 387.92 478.50 491.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 387.92 478.50 491.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.58 309.08 235.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -4.10 -39.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.05 32.71 26.33
Depreciation 15.95 15.99 12.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.20 105.93 78.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.62 18.89 178.22
Other Income 12.17 17.82 6.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.79 36.71 184.90
Interest 7.00 7.09 9.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.79 29.62 175.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.79 29.62 175.63
Tax 14.55 7.71 66.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.24 21.91 108.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.24 21.91 108.86
Equity Share Capital 27.01 27.01 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 8.25 120.93
Diluted EPS 15.27 8.25 120.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 8.25 120.93
Diluted EPS 15.27 8.25 120.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited