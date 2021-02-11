Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.05 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.05 crore in December 2020 down 14.9% from Rs. 137.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.57 crore in December 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.72 crore in December 2020 up 6.69% from Rs. 37.23 crore in December 2019.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.42 in December 2019.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 1,165.70 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)