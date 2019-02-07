Sandur Manganes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 194.91 crore, up 27.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.91 crore in December 2018 up 27.95% from Rs. 152.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2018 up 76.28% from Rs. 20.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in December 2018 up 62.09% from Rs. 36.40 crore in December 2017.

Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 41.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.46 in December 2017.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 929.20 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.68% returns over the last 6 months and -22.64% over the last 12 months.