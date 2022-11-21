Sandu Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in September 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Sandu Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 64.60 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.