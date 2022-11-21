English
    Sandu Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandu Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in September 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Sandu Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

    Sandu Pharma shares closed at 64.60 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sandu Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7616.2317.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7616.2317.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.592.315.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.718.216.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.45-1.78-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.392.56
    Depreciation0.130.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.384.774.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.200.67
    Other Income0.170.090.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.290.70
    Interest0.020.020.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.880.260.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.880.260.65
    Tax0.280.100.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.600.170.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.600.170.45
    Equity Share Capital9.668.817.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.190.57
    Diluted EPS0.640.180.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.190.57
    Diluted EPS0.640.180.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

