Sandu Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 33.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in March 2023 up 33.62% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

Sandu Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 58.46 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.69% over the last 12 months.