Sandu Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, down 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in March 2019 down 2.51% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 94.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 44.09% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

Sandu Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2018.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 23.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.75% over the last 12 months.