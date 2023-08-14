Sandu Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.66 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.66 crore in June 2023 up 8.8% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 35.09% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Sandu Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 55.44 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.