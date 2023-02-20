Sandu Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.09 crore, down 10.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.09 crore in December 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.