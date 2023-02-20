Sandu Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.09 crore, down 10.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.09 crore in December 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Sandu Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 64.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.