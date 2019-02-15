Sandu Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.19 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.19 crore in December 2018 down 15.05% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 77.62% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 40.82% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2017.

Sandu Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2017.

Sandu Pharma shares closed at 20.90 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -46.41% over the last 12 months.