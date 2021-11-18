SandS Power Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 30.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2021 down 30.36% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 up 28.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

SandS Power shares closed at 34.05 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.25% returns over the last 6 months and 300.59% over the last 12 months.