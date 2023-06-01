SandS Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 22.74% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 147.25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

SandS Power shares closed at 23.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.54% returns over the last 6 months