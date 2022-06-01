SandS Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 76.87% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 37.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)