SandS Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 76.87% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
SandS Power shares closed at 37.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|0.49
|0.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|0.49
|0.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.06
|0.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.48
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.13
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.26
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.43
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.50
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.07
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.38
|0.39
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.32
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.32
|-0.46
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.30
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.30
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.49
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.49
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.49
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.49
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited