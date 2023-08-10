SandS Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 35.73% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 137.08% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

SandS Power shares closed at 65.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 148.77% returns over the last 6 months