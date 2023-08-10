English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SandS Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 35.73% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 137.08% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    SandS Power shares closed at 65.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 148.77% returns over the last 6 months

    SandS Power Switchgear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.510.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.510.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.170.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.290.32
    Depreciation0.100.100.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.360.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.42-0.15
    Other Income0.010.690.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.230.270.10
    Interest0.430.100.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.660.17-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.660.17-0.29
    Tax-0.010.11-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.650.06-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.650.06-0.28
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.050.09-0.44
    Diluted EPS-1.050.09-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.050.09-0.44
    Diluted EPS-1.050.09-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #SandS Power #SandS Power Switchgear
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!