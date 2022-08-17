SandS Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 23.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
SandS Power shares closed at 33.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)
|
|SandS Power Switchgear
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.66
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.66
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.12
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.19
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.41
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.49
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.31
|0.15
|Interest
|0.39
|0.38
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.07
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.07
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited