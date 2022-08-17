SandS Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 23.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 33.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)