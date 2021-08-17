SandS Power Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 39.28% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 86.25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

SandS Power shares closed at 21.90 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.98% returns over the last 6 months and 54.77% over the last 12 months.