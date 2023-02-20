SandS Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3398.48% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.