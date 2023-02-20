 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SandS Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3398.48% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

SandS Power Switchgear
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 0.45 0.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 0.45 0.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 0.07 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.35 0.48
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.17 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.24 -0.43
Other Income 0.53 0.31 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 0.06 0.07
Interest 0.36 0.41 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.34 -0.32
Exceptional Items 10.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.99 -0.34 -0.32
Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.01 -0.34 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.01 -0.34 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.15 -0.55 -0.49
Diluted EPS 16.15 -0.55 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.15 -0.55 -0.49
Diluted EPS 16.15 -0.55 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited