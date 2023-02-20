SandS Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 3398.48% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

SandS Power EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 29.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.50% returns over the last 12 months.