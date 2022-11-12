 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SandS Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SandS Power Switchgear are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.78% from Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

SandS Power shares closed at 23.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 12 months.

SandS Power Switchgear
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.43 28.40 29.98
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.36
Total Income From Operations 23.43 28.40 30.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.90 17.75 19.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.94 2.46 1.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.06 6.71 7.76
Depreciation 0.53 0.45 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.81 2.75 2.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.93 -1.71 -2.63
Other Income 0.23 0.26 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.70 -1.45 -2.54
Interest 1.37 1.28 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.07 -2.73 -3.83
Exceptional Items -0.33 -3.00 --
P/L Before Tax -4.39 -5.73 -3.83
Tax -0.09 0.03 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.31 -5.76 -3.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.31 -5.76 -3.84
Minority Interest 0.69 0.53 0.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.62 -5.24 -3.22
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.95 -9.30 -6.20
Diluted EPS -6.95 -9.30 -6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.95 -9.30 -6.20
Diluted EPS -6.95 -9.30 -6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #SandS Power #SandS Power Switchgear
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.